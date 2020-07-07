As per a report by 91mobiles, OPPO is planning to launch its Reno4 Pro handset in India, in the third week of July (between July 20 to 24). However, it is unclear if Reno4 would also make its debut, or if the Indian units would retain the specifications of their Chinese counterparts. To recall, both these devices house Full-HD screens, Snapdragon 765G processor, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 gets an edge-to-edge flat screen with a dual punch-hole cut-out while the Pro model packs a single punch-hole for the camera with a curved-edge display. The Pro variant sports a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen; the vanilla model has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display. Moreover, both the devices sport an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno4 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the vanilla model packs a 48MP main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth lens. There is a 32MP+2MP dual selfie snapper at the front.

Internals Under the hood

Both Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The smartphones run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. The handsets come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?