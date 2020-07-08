Last updated on Jul 08, 2020, 12:48 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Samsung has announced that it will hold its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5. It will be an online event and all the action will be live-streamed via news.samsung.com and www.samsung.com/global/galaxy.
As per reports, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil a bunch of new devices including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, and Watch 3.
Details regarding the Note 20 series are pretty scarce at the moment. However, previous leaks have revealed that Note 20+ model will sport a 120Hz 6.9-inch curved-edge QHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader, and built-in S-Pen.
It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865/Exynos 992 chipset, coupled with 12GB/16GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
The device is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash. On the front, a single 40MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is tipped to sport a 120Hz 7.7-inch primary display and a 6.23-inch screen on the outer shell.
The device is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.
It is expected to run on Android 10, and pack a 4,365mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
The Fold 2 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it is likely to house one camera on the outer shell and another snapper packed within the main display.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen on the inside, and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED display on the outside.
The device should be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
It is tipped to pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with LED flash. For selfies, it is likely to offer a single 10MP (f/2.4) camera on the inside.
The Galaxy Watch 3 will come in 41mm and 44mm sizes and sport a 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch AMOLED display, respectively. It will feature a circular dial with a rotating bezel likely to make a comeback.
Further, it is tipped to pack 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and boot Tizen OS. The smartwatch is also said to offer 5ATM water resistance.
