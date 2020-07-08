Samsung has released a new software update for Galaxy A51 and A71, bringing the "leading Galaxy S20 features" to the mid-range handsets. The update introduces features like Single Take, My Filters, Pro Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Live Focus, Smart Crop, Quick Share, and Music Share among others. Separately, Samsung has introduced a new Haze Crush Silver color option for both the handsets.

Details about the update

While Samsung has started rolling out the latest software update for the Galaxy A51 and A71, the company has not shared any details about the version number of these updates and where they are being released first. As per reports, the A51 is likely to carry firmware number A515FXXU3BTF4 while the A71 is expected to receive the new features with One UI 2.1 update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71: At a glance

Talking about the specifications and features, both the Galaxy A51 and A71 feature polycarbonate bodies with a punch-hole display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The A51 bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 while the A71 sports a 6.7-inch screen with the same resolution and aspect ratio as the A51.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A51 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. The Galaxy A71 houses an identical setup but with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens. For selfies, both the smartphones feature a single 32MP (f/2.2) front camera.

Internals Under the hood