As an addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Motorola has launched the all-new Moto G 5G Plus in Europe. The handset comes with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset, a total of six cameras, a dual punch-hole display design, and a solid 5,000mAh battery. As for availability, it will go on sale in Europe starting today.

Design and display Moto G 5G Plus: At a glance

The Moto G 5G Plus features a plastic frame with a dual punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in a single Surfing Blue color option.

Cameras Moto G 5G Plus offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Moto G 5G Plus is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it houses a dual-lens selfie camera including a 16MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G 5G Plus draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?