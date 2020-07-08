-
Nokia 1, the entry-level smartphone by HMD Global, has started receiving the Android 10 (Go Edition) update.
The update is being released in groups wherein some regions will get it first followed by others. Notably, India has been selected in the first wave and will receive the update along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
To recall, the handset was launched in 2018.
Here's the official tweet, confirming the latest update
Information
What's Android 10 (Go Edition)?
The Go Edition, a toned-down version of Android, is lighter in size and saves data. It is ideal for entry-level smartphones with 2GB or lesser RAM. Devices running Android Go can typically open apps 15% faster than if they were running the regular Android OS.
Design and display
Nokia 1: At a glance
The Nokia 1 is mostly made out of plastic and sports a conventional display with proportional bezel on the top and bottom. On the rear, it features a single camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 4.5-inch HD (480x854 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 218ppi of pixel density.
The device is offered in Warm Red and Dark Blue colors.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Nokia 1 is equipped with a single rear camera- a 5MP sensor with LED flash. On the front, the device offers a 2MP sensor for selfies. Further, the rear camera can shoot videos at 480p.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nokia 1 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
The smartphone now runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 2,150mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.