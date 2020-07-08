Nokia 1, the entry-level smartphone by HMD Global, has started receiving the Android 10 (Go Edition) update. The update is being released in groups wherein some regions will get it first followed by others. Notably, India has been selected in the first wave and will receive the update along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. To recall, the handset was launched in 2018.

Here's the official tweet, confirming the latest update

The Android 10 (Go Edition) update for our affordability champ, Nokia 1 (2018) is now rolling! Get ready to upgrade your entry-level smartphone experience to a new level. Head over to our community for full details and availability by country👉https://t.co/vwI7r3tSaN #Android10 pic.twitter.com/JUYa7Rwf2V — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 7, 2020

Information What's Android 10 (Go Edition)?

The Go Edition, a toned-down version of Android, is lighter in size and saves data. It is ideal for entry-level smartphones with 2GB or lesser RAM. Devices running Android Go can typically open apps 15% faster than if they were running the regular Android OS.

Design and display Nokia 1: At a glance

The Nokia 1 is mostly made out of plastic and sports a conventional display with proportional bezel on the top and bottom. On the rear, it features a single camera setup. The smartphone bears a 4.5-inch HD (480x854 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 218ppi of pixel density. The device is offered in Warm Red and Dark Blue colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 1 is equipped with a single rear camera- a 5MP sensor with LED flash. On the front, the device offers a 2MP sensor for selfies. Further, the rear camera can shoot videos at 480p.

Internals Under the hood