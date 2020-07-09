-
Realme is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11 in India on July 14, the company has revealed through a press invite.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, waterdrop notch design, dual rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery.
Notably, it was launched in Malaysia in June.
Design and display
Realme C11: At a glance
The Realme C11 gets a waterdrop notch design with thick bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a face unlock feature.
It will be available in Mint Green and Pepper Grey color options.
Information
Realme C11 offers a 13MP dual rear camera
The Realme C11 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, what about the pricing?
The Realme C11 is priced at MYR 429 (approximately Rs. 7,500) for the single 2GB/32GB storage variant in Malaysia. Meanwhile, the pricing and availability details for Indian markets will be revealed at the launch event on July 14.