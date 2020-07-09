The wait is finally over as Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has launched the Z1x gaming smartphone in China; it goes on sale today. As for the highlights, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity and features a Snapdragon 765G processor along with triple rear cameras. Further, the device is available in four storage variants and three color options. Here's our roundup of the iQOO Z1x.

Design and display iQOO Z1x: At a glance

The iQOO Z1x features a punch-hole design, a bezel-less display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is available in Sea Azure, Sharo Cool Black, and Water White colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO Z1x is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens along with a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 16MP front camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO Z1x is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android-10 based custom iQOO UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability