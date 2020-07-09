ASUS's upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 is likely to make a global as well as India debut on July 22. The company has revealed that the smartphone will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. Meanwhile, the device, already being teased on Flipkart, will replace the incumbent ROG Phone 2 which was launched in September 2019.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is expected to feature a conventional display with proportional bezels on both the ends. As per the TENAA listing, the smartphone is likely to house a horizontally-stacked triple rear camera module. The listing further suggests that the device will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it may offer a single 13MP lens for selfies.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 10 and is expected to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about pricing?