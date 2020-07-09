In a bid to expand its portfolio, Lava has launched another budget-friendly smartphone, the Z61 Pro in India.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, sports a single rear camera setup and offers a 3,100mAh battery.

The device will be available for purchase within a week through Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores.

Here's our roundup of the Lava Z61 Pro.