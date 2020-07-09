-
In a bid to expand its portfolio, Lava has launched another budget-friendly smartphone, the Z61 Pro in India.
The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, sports a single rear camera setup and offers a 3,100mAh battery.
The device will be available for purchase within a week through Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores.
Here's our roundup of the Lava Z61 Pro.
Design and display
Lava Z61 Pro: At a glance
The Lava Z61 Pro features a conventional display with noticeable bezel on the top and bottom end. On the rear, it features a single rear camera module stacked in a vertical capsule.
The smartphone bears a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.
Further, the device misses out on a fingerprint scanner but offers Face Unlock capability for security.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a single rear camera - an 8MP sensor with LED flash. For selfies, the handset offers a 5MP lens. Its cameras support features like portrait mode (bokeh), burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode.
Under the hood
The Lava Z61 Pro is powered by an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB).
The smartphone packs a 3,100mAh battery.
It offers support for Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG support, micro-USB port and a headphone jack.
Meanwhile, it will be available in two gradient finishes - Midnight Blue and Amber Red.
What about pricing?
The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs. 5,774 in India and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores within a week from now.