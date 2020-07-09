As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, big tech companies are trying to build products aimed at helping people effectively deal with the pandemic. Now, as part of this effort, South Korean giant Samsung has launched a new UV Sterilizer, a device that can not only disinfect your smartphone but also charge it at the same time. Here's more about it.

Requirement Your phone is dirtier than you think!

Ever since COVID-19 started spreading, a lot of focus has been on personal hygiene, especially hand-washing, to keep all dangerous germs and viruses (including the one causing the disease) at bay. Owing to this shift, a number of people have also started cleaning their phones, which are used several times a day and capable of carrying 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.

Solution Samsung's UV sterilizer comes as a solution

Given that dirty phones increase the risk of contracting infections, including COVID-19, Samsung is helping with the sanitization efforts through its all-new UV sterilizer. The device is a portable, compact box that can hold all your daily-use items - from phones to earbuds to sunglasses - and sanitize them from top to bottom using dual UV lights.

Details 99% germs and bacteria can be killed

Samsung says tests have shown that the device can 'banish' up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans. This should also include the novel coronavirus, as it is well established that UV light can kill other types of coronaviruses. But, Samsung did not mention that in the marketing material for this product.

Disinfection Disinfection in 10 minutes, automatic shutdown

The new UV Sterilizer works at the touch of a button and can disinfect all your gadgets and lifestyle accessories in a matter of 10 minutes, per Samsung. Also, once these 10 minutes are up, the UV disinfection process of the box automatically comes to a halt, meaning you do not have to worry about shutting it down after placing your phone inside.

Charging Plus, it charges devices at the same time

While disinfecting, the UV Sterilizer also charges your phone wirelessly. Samsung says it supports all Qi wireless charging-compatible devices with screen size going up to 7 inches. The wireless charging does not stop once the disinfection ends, so leaving your phone in there for an hour or so will give you a completely charged and disinfected device for use.

Information No word on India availability and pricing yet