Last updated on Jul 09, 2020, 07:32 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Xiaomi has released a teaser of the Redmi Note 9 on its Twitter handle, hinting at its imminent launch.
The teaser did not mention the exact launch date or pricing of the device. However, the company has created a separate page for the launch event, where more details should be revealed soon.
To recall, the handset was unveiled globally in April.
Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family 🙌— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 9, 2020
Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon! ⚡
Can you guess what we're hinting at? 😉
👉 RT this tweet and head here to get notified: https://t.co/XYxRbFgKft pic.twitter.com/40uAHi8pY0
The Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezel at the bottom end. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera in a rectangular module and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.
The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
On the front, it houses a single 13MP (f/2.3) selfie camera.
The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie camera shoots Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The teaser does not reveal the price-tag of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 in India. However, it was globally unveiled at $199 (around Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB/64GB variant whereas the 4GB/128GB variant is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,650).
