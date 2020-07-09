As the world adjusts with the routine of studying/working remotely, Microsoft is continuing the effort to push its dedicated communication and collaboration tool - Teams. The Redmond giant has announced a new set of features for the program, making virtual interaction and collaboration much more natural, engaging, inclusive, and streamlined for users around the world. Let's take a look at Teams' new capabilities.

Feature #1 Together mode for more natural meetings

To make sure remote meetings do not become tiring, Microsoft is adding a new Together mode that shows all conference participants in a shared background, making it look like everyone is sharing the same space. The feature uses Microsoft's AI segmentation technology and makes meetings more engaging by bringing back focus on people's faces, body language, and other non-verbal cues critical to human interaction.

Feature #2 Dynamic view to streamline traditional view

Along with the new shared background view, Microsoft is also enhancing the traditional meeting format with a new 'dynamic view.' As part of this, you can view the feed of specific call participants next to the presented content. The feature uses AI, and can help you easily note the reaction of participants to the content that you/someone shared.

Feature #3 Filters to enhance lighting and focus

Next, Microsoft is bringing enhanced filters to increase the lighting levels in your video feed and to make subtle changes and improve the focus of the webcam. There is also a new live reactions feature which will let you share emoji reactions during a meeting, making it easier for the host to gauge feedback on their presentation or message.

Feature #4 Meeting with up to 1,000 participants

Also, to enable bigger virtual meetings, where participants can chat and collaborate, Teams is increasing the number of supported attendees to up to 1,000 people. In case you just want to present something, the number of "view-only" joiners can go up to 20,000. Evidently, this will push a number of companies to switch to Teams.

Feature #5 Other interesting changes on the way

Among other things, Microsoft is working to bring live transcription and translation for Teams' calls, with the former saving a properly attributed transcription of the call, while the latter translating the live captions in real-time. Then, there will be Cortana integration in the Teams app, AI-backed quick suggested replies for Teams' channels, and chat bubbles that will appear on the call screen during meetings.

Information Roll-out later this year