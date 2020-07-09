Several rumors about the OnePlus Nord have been doing the rounds on the web. And now, a Romanian retailer evoMAG.ro has tipped the price and camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per the listing, the device is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, contradicting the earlier predictions of a quad rear setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord will feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design, housing a speculated dual front camera. On the rear, it is likely to sport a triple rear camera module. The smartphone is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be available in four colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per evoMAG.ro, the OnePlus Nord is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary lens, and a 2MP camera. However, another report by Android Central claims that the smartphone will sport a quad rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it is likely to offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability