Lenovo is all set to unveil its gaming smartphone Legion on July 22. Coincidentally, it's the same day when the ASUS ROG Phone 3 will make its debut as well. The news was shared by the company on its Weibo handle through a new teaser. Quite like the ROG Phone 3, the Legion will be equipped with a Snapdragon 865+ processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo Legion: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion phone is likely to feature a bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie module mounted on the side. On the rear, it may house a dual-camera setup. The smartphone is likely to bear a FHD+ resolution screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. For better gaming performance, it will offer a dual linear vibration motor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) lens and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED, dual-tone flash. On the front, the smartphone is expected to offer a motorized pop-up single 20MP (f/2.2) lens. The rear camera may support 4K video recording at 30/60fps; the front camera may also handle 4K recording.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion is expected to be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage. The smartphone is speculated to run on Android 10 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will feature a dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information What about pricing?