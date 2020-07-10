Apple's next big operating system for iPhones, the iOS 14, is now available for early testers. The Cupertino giant has released the first public beta version of the platform, giving interested users a way to check out what the future of iPhones would look like - without paying for a $99 developer account. Here's how to install the new release.

Details First, a look at iOS 14 and its upgrades

In case you missed it, iOS 14 brings several improvements to the whole iPhone ecosystem with features like home screen widgets, AI-curated App Library, App Clips or mini-apps, PiP mode, revamped Siri, and a new translate app. It also includes a redesigned call screen, proximate location sharing, privacy summary on the App Store, an opt-in toggle for ad-tracking, among other things.

Change Until now, these features could be tried via developer account

Soon after announcing iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 last month, Apple made the beta of the OS available for people using a $99 developer account. Now, after two developer beta releases, that restriction is gone and the beta version of the iOS 14 can be downloaded and tested by anyone with an eligible device — iPhone 6s or newer — and an Apple account.

Warning However, exercise extreme caution

Before proceeding, it must be noted that even though publicly available, this is a beta and highly unstable version - prone to be laced with several bugs, including issues that can lead to unexpected app crashes/errors. Such releases should always be tested on a secondary device instead of the main one. If not, you could run into major problems, eventually being forced to downgrade.

Steps How to download and install the beta?

Once you pick a compatible secondary iPhone, with your Apple account logged-in, open Apple's Beta Software Program website, click on Sign up and sign in with your Apple ID while agreeing to the terms. Next, select iOS, scroll down and hit the Download profile button. This will download the configuration profile for iOS 14 beta version on your iPhone.

Install the profile from Settings and update

Once downloaded, head over to the Settings of your device and click on the 'Profile Downloaded' item under your Apple ID and install the profile when prompted. Then, your device will restart, following which you can head over to the Software update section in Settings and download and install iOS 14 just like any other OTA update.

Stable release When the final, stable version will be released?