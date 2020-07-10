Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 10A, has gone on sale in India today. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme e-store. According to the company, "limited stock" of the handset is available during the sale. To recall, the Realme Narzo 10A was launched in India in May alongside the Realme Narzo 10.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further. it is available in 'So Blue' and 'So White' colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera with LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Price and offers Realme Narzo 10A starts at Rs. 9,000