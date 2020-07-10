Xiaomi's first laptops in India, the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, are currently up for grabs via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the duo was launched in the country in June. As for highlights, both the laptops pack 14-inch Full-HD displays, run on 10th-generation Intel processors and offer 10 hours of battery life.

Design and display Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: At a glance

Both Mi Notebook 14 and the Horizon Edition get a brushed-metal finish with anodized sandblasted coating and a bezel-less design. They feature a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare IPS display, along with a chiclet-style keyboard with a scissor mechanism, multi-touch trackpad, and 2W stereo speakers which support DTS audio processing.

Internals Under the hood

Both laptops are powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card. They run on Windows 10 Home Edition and pack a 46Wh battery which is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Connectivity Connectivity options

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and the Horizon Edition come with two USB 3.1 ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI port, and one USB 2.0 port. They also offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack. The devices also come with features like Mi Quickshare, Mi Blaze Unlock, and a bundled USB web camera.

Pricing Pricing and offers