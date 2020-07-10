Samsung has rolled out the latest One UI 2.1 update for its Galaxy A71 handset in countries such as India, UAE, and Poland. The firmware brings features like Pro Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take, My Filters, Music Share, and Quick Share. To recall, the company had recently announced that it plans to add several features of the S20 to the A51 and A71.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware sports version number A715FXXU2ATG1 and has a download size of around 1.75GB. It brings several camera features from the flagship S20 to the Galaxy A71 including a Pro Mode, Single Take, My Filters, and Night Hyperlapse. The update also adds Music Share, Quick Share, and a few performance as well as security improvements thanks to the June 2020 Android security patch.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy A71

Talking about the specifications and features of the Galaxy A71, it sports a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. Further, the smartphone bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A71 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it offers a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood