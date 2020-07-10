-
After four months of unavailability, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will finally go on sale in India on July 13. The phone was launched in February and was sold via flash sales until its availability got affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown in March.
Notably, the price of the handset has also been increased to accommodate the hike in the GST rate on smartphones.
Design and display
Realme X50 Pro 5G: At a glance
The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a dual punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel, a quad-camera setup, and an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and supports a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, the handset comes in Moss Green and Rust Red color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
On the front, the dual-lens unit includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
The phone also offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
With the latest price revision, the Realme X50 Pro 5G costs Rs. 39,999 for the entry-level 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models are priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 47,999, respectively.
All the three variants will be up for grabs on July 13 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.