Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Motorola has launched the One Vision Plus in the Middle East. The handset arrives as a rebranded version of the Motorola G8 Plus that was launched in India in October last year. As for highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Design and display Motorola One Vision Plus: At a glance

The Motorola One Vision Plus features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it has a triple rear camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink color options.

Information Motorola One Vision Plus offers a 48MP triple rear camera

The Motorola One Vision Plus comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Vision Plus draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9 Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?