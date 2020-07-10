In a major surprise, Google has officially confirmed the existence of a new Nest-branded smart speaker. The exact name of the device has not been announced but the company has shared an image and video, giving a clear look at the design of what would make its next big product in the smart home category. Here's more about it.

Design Tall, premium-looking smart speaker

Last month, 9to5Google reported that Google was building a premium 'Nest' smart speaker with the codename of 'Prince'. Then, several weeks later, the rumored device surfaced in images leaked via regulatory filings. Those photos revealed the premium smart speaker, and that it was fairly taller than the original Google Home, which is no longer available, and the more powerful Home Max.

Confirmed Now, Google has officially confirmed the device

Mere hours after that leak, Google responded to inquiries by confirming the existence of the speaker, The Verge reported. The company also shared a photo and a small video, giving a clear look at the exact design language of the product. It added this is "what the Nest team is working on from home," without adding much about the device's build or capabilities.

Design Mix of Home Max and Nest mini

From the images, it is clear that the speaker will stand vertically on an anti-slip base and feature fabric covering all around, with a connecting seam running down the side. It could be described as a thinner, taller, and more streamlined avatar of Google Home Max, using additional design elements from the newer Nest Mini, like the LEDs that remain hidden under the fabric.

Other details What else we know about this speaker?

Though Google did not detail the new smart speaker, the regulatory filing noted that it will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming as well as a mute button on the back. As for sound quality, previous reports suggested that the display-less profile of the speaker would allow larger audio drivers and, therefore, more thump than the original Google Home.

Pricing No word on pricing or availability yet