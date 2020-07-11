OPPO has finally introduced the Lamborghini Edition of its flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X2 Pro in India. The handset offers the same specifications and features as the regular Find X2 Pro but comes with an Aventador SVJ Roadster-inspired design and matching accessories including a car charger, wireless earbuds, case, a regular charger, and a premium case.

Design and display OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition: At a glance

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Editions features an aluminum frame, ceramic/glass body, and a punch-hole design. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and Lamborghini's signature yellow bull logo. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be available in a single black color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,260mAh battery with 65W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?