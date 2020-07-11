Ahead of its launch on July 21, renowned tipster Evan Blass has leaked the full specifications of OnePlus's upcoming mid-ranger, the Nord. According to the leak, the handset will feature a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a total of six cameras, and a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset. The tip-off has also revealed that the Nord will be available in three color options.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

According to the leak, OnePlus Nord will sport a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie snapper. On the rear, it will pack four cameras. The smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is also said to come in Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to Blass's tip-off, the OnePlus Nord will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.75) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, the dual selfie snapper will include a 32MP (f/2.45) main camera, and another 8MP (f/2.45) wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. The device will run on OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. For connectivity, it will provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?