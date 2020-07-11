-
Ahead of its launch on July 21, renowned tipster Evan Blass has leaked the full specifications of OnePlus's upcoming mid-ranger, the Nord.
According to the leak, the handset will feature a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a total of six cameras, and a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset.
The tip-off has also revealed that the Nord will be available in three color options.
-
-
Design and display
OnePlus Nord: At a glance
-
According to the leak, OnePlus Nord will sport a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie snapper. On the rear, it will pack four cameras.
The smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It is also said to come in Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx colors.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
According to Blass's tip-off, the OnePlus Nord will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.75) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
On the front, the dual selfie snapper will include a 32MP (f/2.45) main camera, and another 8MP (f/2.45) wide-angle lens.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The device will run on OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.
For connectivity, it will provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The OnePlus Nord's pricing and availability details will be announced on July 21 when the handset launches in India. For reference, a Romanian website recently listed the smartphone with a price-tag of RON 2,229.99 (around Rs. 39,000) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB variant.