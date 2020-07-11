Honor has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 update for its Honor 20 and 20 Pro smartphones in Europe. The firmware brings features like multi-window dock with split-screen and floating screen, support for multi-device browsing, as well as improved productivity wherein you can answer calls and edit files on your phone directly from your Huawei laptop.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware, based on Huawei's EMUI 10.1, comes with build number 10.1.0.230. Since the update is being rolled out in batches, not everybody will receive it at the same time. Notably, to download the update, you will need to use the Support app.

Design and display Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: At a glance

Talking about the features and specifications, both the Honor 20 and 20 Pro sport a bezel-less display with a punch-hole-cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup. The smartphones bear a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. They also come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor 20 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.4) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The vanilla model also has a similar setup but with a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor instead of the telephoto camera. For selfies, both the handsets sport a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood