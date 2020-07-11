Realme is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 6i, in India on July 14, a now-removed Flipkart listing has revealed. It will arrive as a rebranded version of Realme 6s, which was announced earlier in May. As for highlights, the Realme 6i will come with a MediaTek Helio G90T, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Design and display Realme 6i: At a glance

The Realme 6i will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design for the front camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera module. The handset will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it should be offered in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6i will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will house a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6i will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Further, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?