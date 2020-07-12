Google plans to hold its sixth annual "Google for India" event on Monday, July 13. The show, like other tech events, will be hosted in a virtual format, with CEO Sundar Pichai heading the opening keynote and sharing what they have planned for India. But, as it appears, there will be much more to the event than just India-specific products and services. Here's more.

Details Show to be live-streamed on YouTube

Just like Apple's WWDC 2020, the upcoming Google for India event will also be streamed live on YouTube (via Google India's channel). According to the invite shared by the company, the show will begin at 2 pm IST and is set to be graced by the presence of Ravi Shankar Prasad, India's Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, along with other leaders at Google.

Expectations What to expect from the event?

Google uses this annual event to showcase the products, services, and features it has developed for Indian customers, curated to solve many problems specific to the country. This year, too, we expect the company to do the same and unveil products for India, especially considering the country is currently struggling with the COVID-19 crisis and the need for digital products is more than ever.

Statement Will share path to solve India's needs: Google

Google says it will share the path to solve India's needs and bring benefits of the digital economy to all. "We have consistently invested in building helpful products...that extend the full potential of the internet and make it truly helpful for everyone in India. Especially in these exceptional times, we are deeply committed to building on this momentum, and unlocking new opportunities," it said.

Teaser Something 'special' is also on the way

Along with India-specific products, Google is also expected to unveil a new "special" product for the global market at the event. Just a few hours ago, the company's official Nest account tweeted a video of comedian Fred Armisen performing yoga to tease the upcoming announcement. "Take a deep breath and prepare," the tweet accompanying the video read, adding, "Something special is coming this Monday."

Twitter Post Here's the Google teaser

Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7 — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020

Possibility Perhaps, a new Nest-branded smart speaker?