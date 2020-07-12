Popular tipster Evan Blass has leaked a video of the Mystic Bronze variant of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which shows off the handset from multiple angles. Meanwhile, the specifications of the device have already been leaked. It will pack the latest 5G-ready Snapdragon 865+ while retaining the design and hardware of the Galaxy Z Flip LTE version. Here's more.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: At a glance

Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will feature an aluminum frame and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It will also sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen on the inside and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED display on the outside.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper on the inside. The rear camera will record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front snapper will support 4K video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The device should run on One UI 2.5 and pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

