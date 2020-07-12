As per a report by DealnTech, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS's upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, has been certified by the NCC certification bureau. The NCC listing has revealed certain specifications of the handset. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and 512GB of internal storage. The phone will launch in India and the company's home country on July 22.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 3: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is tipped to sport a conventional display with proportional bezels on both the ends. Moreover, the device is likely to house a triple rear camera module stacked horizontally. The smartphone will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone should sport a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens along with an 8MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 13MP snapper for selfies and video calling is expected.

Internals Under the hood

ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 10 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?