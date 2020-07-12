The COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc around the world as the global coronavirus cases surge past 1.2 crore. Now, in a scary warning, Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has claimed that this situation could grow worse from here and turn into an even "deadlier pandemic" — if the distribution of developed vaccines and drugs is not done appropriately. Here's more on what he said.

Remark Vaccines should not go to the highest bidder

Speaking at a recent COVID-19 conference, Gates said vaccines developed for the disease should not go to the highest bidder. "If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust deadlier pandemic," he said, warning of the potential impact of such a move.

Need Leaders should make decisions based on equity

Gates says that nations would have to come together to ensure distribution on the basis of need and prevent that grim future from becoming a reality. "We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors," he said, during the virtual COVID-19 conference, which was hosted by the International AIDS Society.

Quote Global cooperation for fair distribution is critical

"Global cooperation, a resolve to invent the tools and get them out where they're needed most is critical," Gates emphasized. "When we have those things, nations, institutions, and advocates working together on this collective response, we do see remarkable impact," he said.

Hope 'I remain optimistic'

Gates emphasized in the conference that despite all the challenges posed by the pandemic he remains optimistic that we will defeat COVID-19. "In the global race to detect, treat, and vaccinate against COVID-19, researchers have made great advances," he said, adding that the "world has [also] come together" to fight the ongoing crisis and save lives.

