Xiaomi has started rolling out the "beta stable" version of the latest Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 7 in India. To recall, the beta rollout of the firmware began in December last year and made its way to Note 7 in China last month. For the uninitiated, the handset was launched in January 2019 with MIUI 10 onboard. Here's our take.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware comes with version number V11.0.2.0.QFGINXM and is being pushed out to users in our country in a random manner. Hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for it, go to Settings > System Updates.

Design and display Here's recalling the Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 has a plastic frame and a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a single 13MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. Both the front and the rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood