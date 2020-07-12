-
Xiaomi has started rolling out the "beta stable" version of the latest Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 7 in India.
To recall, the beta rollout of the firmware began in December last year and made its way to Note 7 in China last month.
For the uninitiated, the handset was launched in January 2019 with MIUI 10 onboard.
Here's our take.
Information
A detailed look at the update
The firmware comes with version number V11.0.2.0.QFGINXM and is being pushed out to users in our country in a random manner. Hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for it, go to Settings > System Updates.
Design and display
Here's recalling the Redmi Note 7
The Redmi Note 7 has a plastic frame and a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protection.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with dual-LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 13MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.
Both the front and the rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It also supports connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, IR port, headphone jack, and Type-C port.