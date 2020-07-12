-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has rolled out the latest Android 10 update along with ColorOS 7 for its R15 smartphone.
The firmware comes with features like system-wide dark mode, gesture-based navigation, redesigned visuals especially when it comes to app icons, a refreshed notification shade, and always-on-display feature.
To recall, the device was launched in 2018 and ran with Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5 on top.
Information
Here's a detailed look at the update
The firmware comes with version number CPH1819EX_11.F.12 and is being rolled out in batches. Hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually search for the update, go to Settings > Software Updates, and click on it if the firmware has arrived.
Design and display
Here's recalling the OPPO R15
The OPPO R15 has an aluminum frame and an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch. On the rear, the device has a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO R15 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera with LED flash.
Meanwhile, there is a single 20MP (f/2.0) snapper at the front for clicking selfies and video calling.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO R15 is powered by an octa-core Helio P60 chipset coupled with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 3,450mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
The device offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.