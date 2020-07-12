Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has rolled out the latest Android 10 update along with ColorOS 7 for its R15 smartphone. The firmware comes with features like system-wide dark mode, gesture-based navigation, redesigned visuals especially when it comes to app icons, a refreshed notification shade, and always-on-display feature. To recall, the device was launched in 2018 and ran with Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5 on top.

Here's a detailed look at the update

The firmware comes with version number CPH1819EX_11.F.12 and is being rolled out in batches. Hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually search for the update, go to Settings > Software Updates, and click on it if the firmware has arrived.

Design and display Here's recalling the OPPO R15

The OPPO R15 has an aluminum frame and an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch. On the rear, the device has a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO R15 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, there is a single 20MP (f/2.0) snapper at the front for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood