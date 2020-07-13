Following a price revision in June, Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi Note 8 in India. With the latest hike, the price of the 4GB/64GB storage variant has gone up by Rs. 500. However, there is no change in the cost of the 6GB/128GB model. To recall, it was launched last year, as a successor to the Redmi Note 7.

Design and display Here's a look at the Redmi Note 8

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a plastic frame and an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 8 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

Redmi Note 8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). It runs Android 9 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, IR port, headphone jack, and Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?