Following a price revision in June, Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi Note 8 in India.
With the latest hike, the price of the 4GB/64GB storage variant has gone up by Rs. 500. However, there is no change in the cost of the 6GB/128GB model.
To recall, it was launched last year, as a successor to the Redmi Note 7.
Design and display
Here's a look at the Redmi Note 8
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a plastic frame and an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 8 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
Redmi Note 8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).
It runs Android 9 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, IR port, headphone jack, and Type-C port.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
Following the latest price revision, the 4GB/64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 8 costs Rs. 12,499.
However, the price of the 6GB/128GB storage variant has remained unchanged and it is still available for Rs. 14,499.
At the price point, the smartphone takes on the likes of Realme Narzo 10 and Samsung Galaxy M11.