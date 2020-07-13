Even though webcams have become a major part of the world we live in, there is no denying that they could lead to some very serious privacy breaches. Most people tend to cover their notebook cameras — when they are not actively being used — to avoid these risks, but weirdly enough, Apple is warning its customers against doing that. Here's why.

Problem #1 Apple says camera covers could damage your notebook

As first reported by MacRumors, Apple has published a support document noting that MacBooks, be it Pro or Air, should not be closed with a plastic webcam cover in place. The company says, "If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover installed, you might damage your display because the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances."

Problem #2 Automatic brightness also likely to be affected

Along with increasing the risk of screen damage, Apple warns, camera covers could also mess with your MacBook's ambient light sensor, thereby breaking its True Tone and automatic brightness capabilities. To note, a number of MacBook users have already reported these problems, especially cracked screens, after installing these plastic covers, which come with a sliding mechanism for seamlessly covering and uncovering the camera.

Apple's solution So, what should you do?

Apple, on its part, says you could trust its webcam indicator light to know if the camera is on or not. "The FaceTime HD camera built into your Mac computer is designed with your privacy in mind and uses a camera indicator light that glows green when the camera is active," it says. "You will always know when the camera is on," it added.

Quote Webcam cannot activate without light turning on, Apple says

"The camera is engineered so that it can't activate without the camera indicator light also turning on," the company added in its support document.

Options What are your other options?