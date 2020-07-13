Motorola's budget-friendly smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+, is set to go on sale again in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a pop-up selfie camera, quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in the country last month and recently received a price-hike of Rs. 500.

Design and display Motorola One Fusion+: At a glance

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a plastic body with a notch-less display. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White color options.

Information Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 64MP quad rear camera

The Motorola One Fusion+ sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One Fusion+ draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?