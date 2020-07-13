-
OnePlus's flagship handset, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is slated to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in.
To recall, the Pro variant features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120Hz display, 30W wireless charging, and a total of five cameras.
As for the regular OnePlus 8 model, it recently went on open sale and can be purchased round the clock.
Design and display
Here's recalling the OnePlus 8 Pro
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a glass-metal body with curved edges and a punch-hole design. It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Further, it is available in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colors.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus 8 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter lens.
On the front, it has a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus 8 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 3W reverse wireless charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C Port.
Information
Pricing and offers
The 8GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs. 54,999 whereas the 12GB/256GB model carries a price-tag of Rs. 59,999. As for sale offers, buyers can enjoy Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and no-cost EMI option on Amazon.in.