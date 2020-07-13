OnePlus's flagship handset, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is slated to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in. To recall, the Pro variant features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120Hz display, 30W wireless charging, and a total of five cameras. As for the regular OnePlus 8 model, it recently went on open sale and can be purchased round the clock.

Design and display Here's recalling the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a glass-metal body with curved edges and a punch-hole design. It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it is available in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter lens. On the front, it has a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 3W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C Port.

Information Pricing and offers