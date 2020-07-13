After four months of unavailability, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be up for grabs today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme India's website. The phone was launched in February and was sold solely through flash sales until the last one held in March. For the uninitiated, the handset features a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 90Hz screen, and supports 65W fast charging.

Design and display Realme X50 Pro 5G: At a glance

The Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a dual punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset features a 90Hz 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ support. Moreover, it comes in Moss Green and Rust Red color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera. On the front, there is a dual-lens set-up which includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device also offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and sale offers