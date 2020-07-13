-
Vivo is all set to launch its premium mid-range smartphones, the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro, in India on July 16 at 12 pm.
Both the handsets come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup.
Alongside the X50 duo, the company is also likely to introduce the Vivo TWS Earphone Neo earbuds in the country.
Design and Display
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro: At a glance
Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. On the rear, the handsets pack a quad camera setup.
The devices sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. They also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Vivo X50 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens.
Meanwhile, the Pro model also gets a similar setup but with an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto camera instead of the dedicated macro lens.
For selfies, both the smartphones sport a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the vanilla model packs a 4,200mAh battery while the Pro version houses a 4,315mAh battery. However, both support 33W fast-charging.
For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, what about the price?
In China, the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are priced at CNY 3,498 (Rs. 37,000) and CNY 4,298 (Rs. 45,500) for their respective 8GB/128GB entry-level variants. In India, the X50-series is likely to start at around Rs. 35,000.