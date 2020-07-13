Last updated on Jul 13, 2020, 06:08 pm
Hi,
Rohit Chatterjee
As the latest addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones in India, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India on July 20 at 12 pm.
The handset made its global debut in April this year. As for key highlights, it comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
The moment we've all been waiting for! 🤩— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2020
The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smartphone arrives on 20th July at 12 noon! 😎
Packed with best in class specs and highest quality that's sure to make heads turn. 😉
RT get notified: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxr pic.twitter.com/EHgqapknO7
The Redmi Note 9 features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design and a physical fingerprint sensor positioned below the quad rear setup.
The frame is all plastic but the front and sides do get Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Further, the smartphone bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The Redmi Note 9 is equipped with a quad rear camera that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
For selfies, it features a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
Moreover, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it provides support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Redmi Note 9's pricing and availability details in India will be revealed at the launch event on July 20. In the global markets, the handset costs $199 (around Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB/64GB variant whereas the 4GB/128GB model is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700).
