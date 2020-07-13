As the latest addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones in India, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India on July 20 at 12 pm. The handset made its global debut in April this year. As for key highlights, it comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design and a physical fingerprint sensor positioned below the quad rear setup. The frame is all plastic but the front and sides do get Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Further, the smartphone bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 is equipped with a quad rear camera that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it features a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera. Moreover, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it provides support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

