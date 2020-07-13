-
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, TECNO Mobile has launched the Spark 5 Pro in India.
The handset is a slightly premium variant of the TECNO Spark 5 which was launched earlier in May.
As for key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, punch-hole display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Design and display
TECNO Spark 5 Pro: At a glance
The TECNO Spark 5 Pro features an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue, and Cloud White color options.
Information
TECNO Spark 5 Pro features a 16MP quad rear camera
The TECNO Spark 5 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and another QVGA sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The TECNO Spark 5 Pro draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based HiOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Finally, what about the price?
As for the pocket-pinch, the TECNO Spark 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the solo 4GB/64GB variant. Further, it is currently available for purchase via all the major retail stores in India.