Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, TECNO Mobile has launched the Spark 5 Pro in India. The handset is a slightly premium variant of the TECNO Spark 5 which was launched earlier in May. As for key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, punch-hole display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display TECNO Spark 5 Pro: At a glance

The TECNO Spark 5 Pro features an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue, and Cloud White color options.

Information TECNO Spark 5 Pro features a 16MP quad rear camera

The TECNO Spark 5 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and another QVGA sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark 5 Pro draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based HiOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Finally, what about the price?