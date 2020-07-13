According to a tweet by renowned tipster Max Weinbach, South Korean tech giant Samsung is unlikely to unveil its premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, at the company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5.
As per Weinbach, the device will be made official in early September and could go on sale in early October.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is tipped to sport an edge-to-edge primary display with a punch-hole cut-out at the top. On the rear, it should have a triple camera setup.
The foldable smartphone is also expected to pack a 120Hz 7.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen on the inside, and a 6.23-inch screen on the outer shell. Moreover, it should also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Fold 2 will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, one camera is likely to be packed on the outer shell and another within the primary display.
Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 should be announced at the time of its launch in September. However, the premium device is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1,50,000.