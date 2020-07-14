The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core seems to be ready for the launch as the device has received a green flag from NBTC, Thailand's telecom regulator. The NBTC's database does not reveal much about the specifications of the handset. However, according to some previous reports, the A01 Core will feature a conventional screen, a single rear camera, and entry-level hardware. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: At a glance

According to recently-leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will sport a conventional display with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. The rear panel will have a textured finish with a single camera and LED flash. Further, the smartphone is expected to bear a 5.14-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is expected to sport an 8MP camera on the rear side along with an LED flash unit. For selfies, it may offer a 5MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT6739WW processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 3,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability