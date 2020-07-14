Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is all set to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched earlier in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and has been available only through flash sales.