-
Xiaomi's budget-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is all set to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched earlier in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and has been available only through flash sales.
-
-
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a premium glass body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The handset features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
-
Information
Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48MP quad rear camera
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Finally, what about the price?
-
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/128GB model while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Further, Airtel users can avail double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.