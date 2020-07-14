-
The newly-launched POCO M2 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart.
To recall, the device was launched on our shores last week and arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
It sports a total of five cameras, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Design and display
POCO M2 Pro: At a glance
The POCO M2 Pro features a water-repellent body and an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It is available in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.
On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO M2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The smartphone runs on MIUI 11 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
Pricing and sale offers
The 4GB/64GB variant of POCO M2 Pro costs Rs. 13,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models carry a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
As for sale offers, customers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% discount via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months.