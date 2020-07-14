The newly-launched POCO M2 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart. To recall, the device was launched on our shores last week and arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It sports a total of five cameras, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO M2 Pro features a water-repellent body and an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The smartphone runs on MIUI 11 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and sale offers