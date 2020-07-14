Ahead of the launch, an official render of Google's upcoming budget smartphone, the Pixel 4a, has made its way to the official Google Store. The render reveals a black-colored model with a green power button, a punch-hole display, and a rear camera setup housed within a squircle camera bump. Notably, the handset has already passed FCC certification and is expected to be launched soon.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

As per the official render, the Google Pixel 4a will have a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out at the top-left corner and a speaker grill on the top. On the rear, it will house a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader. Further, the smartphone is tipped to sport a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per previous leaks, the Google Pixel 4a will house a single 12.2MP rear camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. Meanwhile, on the front, it will offer a single 8MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera should be able to record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera should support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 10, and pack a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?