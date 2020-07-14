Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme C11 in India. The handset, which made its global debut in Malaysia last month, comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch screen, a dual rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will go on sale in the country from July 22 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Design and display Realme C11: At a glance

The Realme C11 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a square-shaped dual-camera module on the rear. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor but supports camera-based face unlock feature. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.

Information Realme C11 has a 13MP dual rear camera

The Realme C11 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?