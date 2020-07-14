OPPO has launched a new budget-range smartphone, the OPPO A12s in Cambodia. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the OPPO A12 which was introduced in India last month. As for the key highlights, it sports a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch screen, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,230mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A12s: At a glance

The OPPO A12s features a plastic frame with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all sides. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it is available in Grey and Blue color options.

Information OPPO A12s houses a 13MP dual rear camera

The OPPO A12s features a dual rear camera comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it sports a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A12s draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?