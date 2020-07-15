According to the leaks, both the models will feature a Galaxy Tab S6-like design with uniform bezels on all sides, a detachable keyboard cover, and a magnetic strip on the rear side for holding the S Pen.
According to the fresh leaks, both the Tab S7 and S7+ will sport a conventional display with proportionate bezels. On the rear, they will have a dual-camera setup.
The standard model is tipped to pack an 11-inch screen while the S7+ is likely to offer a bigger 12.4-inch display. Moreover, they will feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor and come bundled with an S-Pen.
Both the devices will reportedly sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP snapper is expected.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are expected to be launched at the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5. Details regarding the pricing and availability of the two devices will be announced at the time of launch itself.