Ahead of their launch at Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event next month, press renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 and live images of S7+ have been leaked. According to the leaks, both the models will feature a Galaxy Tab S6-like design with uniform bezels on all sides, a detachable keyboard cover, and a magnetic strip on the rear side for holding the S Pen.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+: At a glance

According to the fresh leaks, both the Tab S7 and S7+ will sport a conventional display with proportionate bezels. On the rear, they will have a dual-camera setup. The standard model is tipped to pack an 11-inch screen while the S7+ is likely to offer a bigger 12.4-inch display. Moreover, they will feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor and come bundled with an S-Pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the devices will reportedly sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Tab S7 and S7+ are expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. They should run on One UI 2.5, and pack a 7,760mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The duo should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?