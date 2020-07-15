-
Xiaomi's mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is all set to go on sale again in India today via Amazon and Mi.com.
To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and has been available through flash sales only.
It comes with a Snapdragon 720G processor, a quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass splash-proof body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing and availability
How much does it cost?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.
As for sale offers, Amazon Prime members can avail 5% discount via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.