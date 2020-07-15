The OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-ordering today at 1:30 pm via Amazon for a token amount of Rs. 499. For now, customers can head to the smartphone's dedicated Amazon page and click on 'Notify Me' to receive updates regarding the pre-orders. As for the specifications, it will come with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a total of six cameras.

Design and display Here's a look at the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord will sport an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.75) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 32MP (f/2.45) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.45) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. The device will run on OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it is tipped to provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Pre-order benefits Those who pre-order will get gifts worth Rs. 5,000