-
The OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-ordering today at 1:30 pm via Amazon for a token amount of Rs. 499.
For now, customers can head to the smartphone's dedicated Amazon page and click on 'Notify Me' to receive updates regarding the pre-orders.
As for the specifications, it will come with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a total of six cameras.
-
-
Design and display
Here's a look at the OnePlus Nord
-
The OnePlus Nord will sport an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup.
The handset is tipped to feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The OnePlus Nord will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.75) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.
Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 32MP (f/2.45) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.45) ultra-wide-angle lens.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The device will run on OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it is tipped to provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
-
Pre-order benefits
Those who pre-order will get gifts worth Rs. 5,000
-
Those who pre-book the OnePlus Nord will get "exclusive rewards" worth Rs. 5,000. However, there is no information about what these rewards entail.
Additionally, with every pre-order, you will also get two surprise gift boxes. One of the goodie boxes will be sent after pre-ordering and the other will be shipped after you purchase the device (latest by August 31).