Realme has launched its mid-range smartphone, the Realme X50 5G in the UK. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, 5G support, and a 4,200mAh battery. It also offers built-in liquid cooling to enhance your gaming sessions. Further, it is available for purchase via Realme's UK website as well as Amazon.co.uk.

Design and display Realme X50 5G: At a glance

The Realme X50 5G features a pill-shaped punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup. The handset sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Ice Silver and Jungle Green color options.

Cameras The handset houses a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme X50 5G features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a dual-lens selfie snapper with a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X50 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?